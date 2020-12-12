Guneet Monga Joins ‘Jallikattu’ Team for Oscar 2021 Push

Guneet Monga, co-producer of the recently released Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, has joined the team of Jallikattu, India’s official entry for the Oscars this year. Monga has joined the team as executive producer and will be one of the key members to strategise the film’s campaign for the Academy Awards to be held early next year.

This won’t be Monga’s first brush with the Oscars. The 37-year-old is an experienced had and was executive producer on Period. End of Sentence, winner of the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

According to a report in Variety, Monga confirmed her role as EP on director Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu and believes that the film is a must watch for cinephiles. She also says that Pellissery is a “phenomenal director who has the power to disrupt global cinema” and that she can’t wait for people to witness his genius.