FEUOK Denies Reports of Theatre Ban on Actor Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
There is no ban on Fahadh Faasil by theatre organisations, said a statement released by the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), following news reports of such a ban. News reports had emerged that the FEUOK had asked Fahadh to stop having so many releases on Over The Top (OTT) platforms if he wanted future releases in theatres.
The statement released by FEUOK denied this.
He told The News Minute that it was false news being reported by several media. “This is not true. We had called Fahadh a month ago to speak about the OTT releases. He has agreed that there will not be too many of them. There has definitely not been any ban on the actor,” Sumesh said.
The news reports had further said that actor Dileep, accused in the actor assault case and former president of FEUOK, and B Unnikrishnan, secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) spoke to Fahadh regarding this. B Unnikrishnan told TNM that this was totally false.
At the time, he and director Mahesh Narayanan had begun the work of an experimental film, which had initially displeased the Kerala Film Producers Association. The KFPA had not wanted new films shot then, when more than 60 completed films were awaiting release upon reopening of theatres. However Fahadh and Mahesh clarified that it was not meant for theatres but as an OTT release. This was CU Soon which released on Amazon Prime in November 2020. In the last two weeks, two more films of Fahadh released on OTT platforms - Irul on Netflix and Joji on Amazon Prime.
His next big film -- also directed by Mahesh Narayanan -- is Malik, planned as a theatre release for Eid time, 13 May.
(The article was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)
Published: undefined