Fahadh Faasil On the Actor He Was Most Impressed By Recently

How does the chemistry between Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan work?
How does Fahadh get into character?
Will Fahadh remake his father’s classic Manichitrathazhu?
Lots of questions and just one ideal guy to answer them all - Fahadh Faasil himself.
Fahadh is back in the news for his recent release Joji directed by Dileesh Pothan. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the film has received positive reviews and the actor has once again received a special mention for his intense portrayal of the title role of Joji. Here’s a chat with Fahadh about his films, craft and the actor who impressed him the most recently.
