Don't Know What They Want: Hema Malini on Protesting Farmers

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini has claimed that farmers have been coerced into protesting against the farm laws that were recently passed by the Central government. She said she welcomes the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the farm laws and constitute a committee to resolve the deadlock between farmers and the Centre.
Hema Malini's husband, veteran actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra has previously showed support for the protesting farmers. "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast," the actor tweeted on 11 December.
He also tweeted, "I hope today my farmer brothers get justice. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief," ahead of the seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre on 4 January.
