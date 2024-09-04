Farhan Akhtar All Set to Play Major Shaitan Singh PVC In '120 Bahadur'

advertisement
Actor Farhan Akhtar has announced his next film, 120 Bahadur. He will portray Major Shaitan Singh PVC and the film will focus on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war. Akhtar is also producing the film with Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner, Excel Entertainment.
Farhan Akhtar shared the announcement on Instagram, writing, "It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment."
He further added, "Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds (sic)."
The film will be directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, who previously directed the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad.
