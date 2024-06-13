Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Making Connections Again After a Decade Isn't Easy': Fardeen Khan

'Making Connections Again After a Decade Isn't Easy': Fardeen Khan

Fardeen speaks about what has changed in the sets since the time he started working.
Swati Chopra
Celebrities
Published:

Fardeen Khan speaks to The Quint.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fardeen Khan speaks to<strong> The Quint.</strong></p></div>
Fardeen Khan, who had taken a break from acting, made his comeback after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much talked-about Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

He spoke to The Quint about what has changed in the sets since the time he started working.

"Things have become a lot more professional and decentralised nowadays. There are HODs, everyone values time, people are held accountable and a lot of emphasis is given on prep time. Audiences have also become more sophisticated, they will not accept mediocre content."
Fardeen Khan, Actor

Fardeen also said that he never intended to take such a long break. "Looking back, would I have taken such a long break? No. I am still rekindling relationships, studying the landscape. There's a whole new breed of filmmakers, storytellers, protagonists have changed. In a relationship-based industry like this, there are challenges. I have come back as a newcomer, and that itself has its own fears. Acting is a profession where you can go on as long as you can, and I regret missing out on the bygone years."

Fardeen moved to London when he decided to take a break from acting. When asked as to how that shift was, given that he was relishing success, the actor replied, "I moved to a country where people from India were the minority. The frills and privileges that come with you being a known face were not there. So I enjoyed the freedom of just being me and looking back it was a huge blessing."

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravarty

