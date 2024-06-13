'Making Connections Again After a Decade Isn't Easy': Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan speaks to The Quint.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Fardeen Khan, who had taken a break from acting, made his comeback after 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much talked-about Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
He spoke to The Quint about what has changed in the sets since the time he started working.
Fardeen also said that he never intended to take such a long break. "Looking back, would I have taken such a long break? No. I am still rekindling relationships, studying the landscape. There's a whole new breed of filmmakers, storytellers, protagonists have changed. In a relationship-based industry like this, there are challenges. I have come back as a newcomer, and that itself has its own fears. Acting is a profession where you can go on as long as you can, and I regret missing out on the bygone years."
Fardeen moved to London when he decided to take a break from acting. When asked as to how that shift was, given that he was relishing success, the actor replied, "I moved to a country where people from India were the minority. The frills and privileges that come with you being a known face were not there. So I enjoyed the freedom of just being me and looking back it was a huge blessing."
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravarty
