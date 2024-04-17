Fans Share Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Pics From 'War 2' Sets

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have started shooting for War 2, a spy-thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. Photos from the set have surfaced online, showing both actors in action. Hrithik, reprising his role from the original War, is spotted wearing a light blue turtleneck t-shirt with a black military vest jacket, casually walking with a drink in hand. Jr NTR, known for his role in RRR, appears in an all-black outfit in another photo.