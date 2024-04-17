Fans Share Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Pics From 'War 2' Sets

Jr NTR to star in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have started shooting for War 2, a spy-thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. Photos from the set have surfaced online, showing both actors in action. Hrithik, reprising his role from the original War, is spotted wearing a light blue turtleneck t-shirt with a black military vest jacket, casually walking with a drink in hand. Jr NTR, known for his role in RRR, appears in an all-black outfit in another photo.
Here's a look at the looks:
Jr NTR was also spotted.
War 2, a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a big-budget action adventure with high-octane stunt sequences. It will have a pan-India release owing to the popularity of Hrithik and Jr NTR across the country.
The film also stars Kiara Advani.
