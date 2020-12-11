Choreographer Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised

Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently admitted in the ICU Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

His wife Lizelle D’Souza told The Indian Express, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done an angiography. Next 24 hours are very important.”

Dr Santosh Shetty CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said in a statement, "Remo D'Souza is being treated by a team of the doctors and is under observation. His condition is stable".