Every Trans Kid Must Know That They're Loved: John Oliver On Anti-Trans Rhetoric

Popular American comedian and TV host, John Oliver is back with another episode of his show, HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. In a nearly 30-minute long segment titled Transgender Rights II, Oliver manages to take down almost every anti-trans argument the Right Wing uses to defend their prejudice against transgender folks.

Using a fine blend of facts, statistics and his signature tongue-in-cheek humor, he not only highlights the transphobic legislations and harassment currently prevalent in the United States but also gives a platform to transgender children and activists fighting for their rights.

You can watch the segment here: