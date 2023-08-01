‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud Passes Away at 25

Cloud's family announced the news on Monday, 31 July.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the family said, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

They continued to add, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," they concluded.

HBO added to the same publication: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud got his first acting job after having been discovered by a casting director while walking through the streets of Brooklyn, New York with friends.