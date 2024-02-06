Esha Deol & Husband Bharat Takhtani Part Ways After 11 Years: Report

The statement issued to Delhi Times reads, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.” Esha and Bharat are parents to daughters Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. Esha and Bharat got married in 2012.

Esha has contributed to films such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Hijack, and Pyare Mohan, among others. Her debut in the realm of OTT occurred with the series "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness," led by Ajay Devgn. Esha is the daughter of Bollywood couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini.