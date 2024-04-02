'Entering My Fitted Clothes Era': Parineeti Chopra Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours

Parineeti Chopra in a still from the video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@parineetichopra)
Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila, shut down rumours of her pregnancy by sharing a video of herself wearing fitted clothes on social media.
After the actor's appearance at the film's trailer launch, where she was seen in an oversized kaftan dress, netizens wondered if the actor was pregnant.
Clarifying the speculations with her video, she wrote in the caption, "Entering my fitted clothes era." The text in the reel read, "POV: Wearing well fitted clothes today because when I tried a kaftan dress..."
Have a look at it here:
The actor also posted an Instagram story addressing the rumours, which read, "Kaftan dress=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy."
On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The musical drama narrates the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated at the young age of 27.
The film will premiere on Netflix on 12 April.
