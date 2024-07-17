Emma Roberts and Cody John Announce Their Engagement With Adorable Post

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Emma Roberts and Cody John Announce Their Engagement With Adorable Post

The couple took to social media to make the announcement.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Emma Roberts and Cody John are engaged.&nbsp;</p></div>
Emma Roberts and Cody John are engaged. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@emmaroberts) 

Emma Roberts officially announced her engagement to Cody John on 16 July. The actor-couple took to social media to share the news with their fans.

Emma posted a picture of herself with Cody, flaunting the engagement ring on her finger. She captioned her post, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

Have a look at her post here:

Emma and Cody confirmed their relationship last year via an Instagram post of them kissing. The couple have also appeared together on screen in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark.

