Ektaa Kapoor Says She Might Have to Go Into 'Hiding' After 'LSD 2' Release

Ektaa R Kapoor talks about her upcoming project LSD 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@ektaarkapoor)
Ektaa Kapoor, who recently unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, spoke about the project in an interview with Variety. Directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the film stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Rossana Elsa Scugugia, and Anupam Joardar in the lead roles.
Ektaa, who is producing the film, told the publication that she might have to go into 'hiding' after the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, given the 'hate' she received for Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar.
Thank You For Coming was a film which dealt with women's sexuality; however, it didn't receive the kind of reception it did in the overseas market. Ektaa added that she is anticipating the audience's response to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which is a 'much bolder film.'
"Thank You For Coming has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don't know what happened," she told Variety.
"And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what's gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I'll have to hide again," Ektaa added.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is the second installment of the franchise. The first installment was released 14 years ago and starred Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is backed by Ektaa's Balaji Motion Pictures and will hit the big screens on 19 April.
