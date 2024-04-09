Ektaa Kapoor Says She Might Have to Go Into 'Hiding' After 'LSD 2' Release

Thank You For Coming was a film which dealt with women's sexuality; however, it didn't receive the kind of reception it did in the overseas market. Ektaa added that she is anticipating the audience's response to Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, which is a 'much bolder film.'

"Thank You For Coming has left a very strange pain in my heart because the way that film was and the kind of reception it got in India, vis-a-vis the reception it got overseas, I don't know what happened," she told Variety.

"And the hate spamming we went through – our walls used to be spammed every day with hatred, because we attempted to discover and make a movie on female sexuality. I can only imagine what's gonna happen when LSD 2 comes. I think I'll have to hide again," Ektaa added.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is the second installment of the franchise. The first installment was released 14 years ago and starred Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is backed by Ektaa's Balaji Motion Pictures and will hit the big screens on 19 April.