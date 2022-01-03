Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Several people from the industry including Aditya Singh Rajput, Hina Khan, Gautami Kapoor, Arslan Goni, and Sayantani Ghosh wished for her speedy recovery. Vikrant Massey commented, “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs.” Aditya Singh Rajput wrote, “Wishing you a super speedy recovery mam.”

Guneet Monga wrote, “Sending you lots of love @ektarkapoor you will be fine in no time.” While Mouni Roy commented, “Get well soonest. Lots of love,” Shweta Kapoor wished, “Owh.. Take care and get well soon...”

Earlier on Monday (3 January), John Abraham had also informed that he and his wife Priya Runchal have been diagnosed with COVID.

John wrote, on his Instagram story, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experience mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."