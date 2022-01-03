'Masks Up’: John Abraham and Wife Priya Runchal Test COVID Positive

John Abraham confirmed that he and his wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19. He informed his fans that he came in contact with someone who had COVID but the couple has been under quarantine since then.

John Abraham wrote, on Instagram, “I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks Up.”