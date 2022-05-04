Eid 2022: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone & Other Celebs At Arpita Khan's Party

Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tabu, and Kangana Ranaut at the Eid party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani / The Quint)
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted an Eid party this year and the bash was attended by several celebrities including Salman, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu, Kangana Ranaut, and Karisma Kapoor.
Take a look at the photos.
Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan at the Eid party.
Ekta Kapoor at the Eid party hosted by Arpita Khan.
Sushmita Sen in a stunning pink ensemble.
Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Karisma Kapoor pose together.
Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha are all smiles.
Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar attend the Eid party.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attend the party.
Shehnaaz Gill in a black suit with gold detailing.
Deepika Padukone opted for black-and-gold while Ranveer Singh added a splash of colour to his outfit.
Jacqueline Fernandez at the Eid party.
Huma Qureshi wore a cream-coloured anarkali.
Sonakshi Sinha opted for a neon green saree.
Karisma Kapoor waves to the paps at the Eid party venue.
Salman Khan wore a black shirt and jeans.
Tabu in an off-white suit at the Eid party.
Kangana Ranaut wore a white outfit with green detailing.
Suniel Shetty at Arpita Khan's Eid party.
Sidharth Malhotra in a black kurta at the Eid celebrations.
Salman Khan's brother, producer Arbaaz Khan.
Kartik Aaryan wore a white kurta with floral detailing at the Eid party.
Chunky Panday at the Eid party.
Emraan Hashmi opted for an all black look.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife, actor Mini Mathur.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza at the Eid bash.
Salman Khan's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma.
Aayush Sharma with Tusshar Kapoor.
