'Drugs Will Become Sugar Powder if SRK Joins BJP': Maha Minister

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal referred to the NCB's raid in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is an accused.
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, during a Samta Parishad-NCP function, commented that “drugs would become sugar powder” if Shah Rukh Khan joined the BJP, referring to Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s involvement in the Mumbai drugs case.
Aryan Khan is one of those arrested in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship. While no drugs were found on Aryan, the NCB has said that they’ve found evidence of a ‘nexus’ in his WhatsApp chats, including conversations about ‘bulk quantity’ of drugs.
Bhujbal alleged that the NCB is hounding Shah Rukh Khan instead of probing the case of the consignment of drugs seized from the Mundra Port in Gujarat, adding, “Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP.”
Aryan Khan’s bail plea along with those of two other accused, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, have been denied multiple times. Aryan Khan’s lawyers approached the High Court for the same and the hearing is scheduled for 26 October.
Actor Ananya Panday is also being questioned in the case. She had been summoned by the NCB on Thursday and Friday, and has been asked to come in again on Monday. The NCB alleged that there are chats about ‘weed supply’ between Ananya and Aryan. Ananya denied ever consuming or supplying drugs.
NCP Minister Nawab Malik had also alleged that Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was brought into the NCB by the government after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Malik claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a "fake case" by the NCB.
The agency had released a statement to give 'factual information' about the officer's appointment. Wankhede has also criticised Malik for 'personal attacks' on his family.
