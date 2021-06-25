Don't Want People to Think My Life is Perfect: Britney Spears

Britney started by writing, "I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok".

She added, "I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week… you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture their Instagram in a fun light".

Britney continued by writing that Instagram has helped her 'have a cool outlet'. "Believe it or not pretending that I'm OK has actually helped so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you're going through hell, I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence, existence and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey, it worked. So I've decided to start reading more fairy tales."