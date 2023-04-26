'Don't Spread Fake News': Diljit Dosanjh to Trolls On His Coachella Comment

"Eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha. (This girl is carrying my country's flag; this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all; don't use it to spread hate), the singer said during his second concert at Coachella.

Soon, some netizens started trolling Diljit for his statement and alleging that he disrespected the national flag. On Tuesday, 25 April, Diljit clarified what he actually said in Punjabi and asked the trolls to stop spreading fake news.

Diljit tweeted in Punjabi, "Don't spread fake news and negativity. Mai kiha eh mere desh da jhanda hai. Eh mere desh Lai.. Means meri eh performance mere desh lai je Punjabi nhi aundi tan Google kar leya karo yaar...Kion ke Coachella ek big musical festival aa othey har desh to log aunde ne.. that's why music sab da sanjha hai. Sahi gal nu puthi kive ghumauna koi tuadey wargeya ton sikey enu v Google kar lo." (I had said this is my country's flag, this is for my country… which means this performance is for my country. If you don't know Punjabi, then Google it. Because Coachella is a big music festival, people from all over the world come here; that's why music is for everyone. Someone should learn how to twist a good thing from you... Google this too.)

Take a look at his tweet here: