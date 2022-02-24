'Don't Refer to Me as Someone or Wife': Priyanka Reacts to O'Donnell's Apology

Priyanka Chopra reportedly reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Thursday to give advice on how to offer an apology. The post seems to be a response to the one Priyanka received from actor Rosie O’Donnell recently. O'Donnell had posted some videos on TikTok, and subsequently reposted them on Instagram, about what she described as an 'awkward' encounter with Priyanka and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas.
O'Donnell had assumed that Priyanka is the daughter of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra. When she was informed about her mistake, the actor posted an apology video referring to Priyanka as ‘the Chopra wife’ and ‘someone Chopra’.
Without taking O'Donnell's name Priyanka wrote on Instagram Stories, "Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly".
She added, "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’, especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in. will be amazing. Also PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopras are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”
Recalling the incident in her first video the actor had stated, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”
When people started questioning whether Priyanka was rude O'Donnell said in a second video, "So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. Priyanka is her name. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me.”
