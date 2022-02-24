'Don't Refer to Me as Someone or Wife': Priyanka Reacts to O'Donnell's Apology

Recalling the incident in her first video the actor had stated, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that? To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”

When people started questioning whether Priyanka was rude O'Donnell said in a second video, "So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. Priyanka is her name. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me.”