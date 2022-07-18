‘Outrageous Roller Coaster’: ‘Doctor Strange’ Dir Scott Derrickson on ‘RRR'

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson heaps praise on RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson took to social media to appreciate SS Rajamouli’s film RRR, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it.”
Derrickson had directed films like Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Doctor Strange, and The Black Phone.
DVV Entertainment retweeted Derrickson and wrote, “From the director of Doctor Strange. Thank you Scott :) #RRRMovie.” Earlier, Doctor Strange screenwriters C Robert Cargill and Jon Spaihts had both shared compliments for RRR.
Cargill had written, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.
Spaihts had tweeted, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later.”
RRR secured the second spot on the ranking of the best films at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. The film, directed by Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)