Divya Agarwal Says She Would Be ‘Calmer’ With Salman Khan if She Was on BB15

In a recent interview, Divya Agarwal was asked if she would behave the same way with host Salman Khan if given the chance to participate in Bigg Boss 15.

Divya replied, "I know one thing for sure that Salman Khan has crazy pointers about everybody and he has a very different point of view about things. He would think from every angle and I am always scared of those people who would control my mental balance and just make me doubt myself."

She added that she wouldn't restrain herself but would be 'calmer'.