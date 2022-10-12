Disha Vakani's Brother Dismisses Report of TMKOC's Dayaben Having Throat Cancer

Reports of Disha Vakani who plays Dayaben in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was diagnosed with throat cancer. However, the actors brother Mayur Vakani clarified in an interview with Etimes that none of it was true.
Mayur Vaknai, brother to Disha refuted all reports that claimed Disha has throat cancer. He went on to tell ETimes, ""Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (A lot of rumours like this keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."
Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who also stars as Roshan Singh Sodhi told ETimes, "I am in touch with Disha on and off and I don't think this is true. Agar aisa kuch hota toh pata chalta (if there was any such thing, we would have got to know). I spoke to her towards the end of August because we both stay in the same vicinity. We spoke about our daughter's kathak classes, she sounded absolutely fine. I think these are just rumours."
The actor took a break from the show in the year 2017 after her maternity break. She is one of the lead actors in the show and is loved by fans all round.
