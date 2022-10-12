Disha Vakani's Brother Dismisses Report of TMKOC's Dayaben Having Throat Cancer

Mayur Vaknai, brother to Disha refuted all reports that claimed Disha has throat cancer. He went on to tell ETimes, ""Aise bahut saare afwaayein aate rehte hain ismein koi sacchayi nahi hai (A lot of rumours like this keep doing the rounds in the media and there is no truth to it). She is hale and hearty and nothing of this is true. Everyday we get to hear baseless rumours about her but fans should not believe any of these."