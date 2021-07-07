A Tribute to Dilip Kumar, The Superstar & 'Ultimate Method Actor'

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has passed away at the age of 98. Born as Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Kumar met Raj Kapoor while studying in Nashik and the two became close friends. In 1942, Yusuf Khan met Devika Rani of Bombay Talkies. After taking her suggestion, Khan changed his name to Dilip Kumar.

Devika Rani then cast Kumar in his first film Jwar Bhata. However, Kumar's breakthrough came with Andaz in 1949. The film also starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis. After that there was no looking back. Films such as Hulchul, Jogan, Devdas, Madhumati saw Dilip Kumar rule the box office in the 1950s. But the biggest success of them all remains K Asif's epic, Mughal-e-azam. The Dilip Kumar-Madhubala romance continued off screen too. However, the celeb couple had a bitter break-up and never worked together after Mughal-e-azam.