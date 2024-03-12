Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Didn't Go Into The Moral Communication Of The Film': Karan Johar On 'Animal'

'Didn't Go Into The Moral Communication Of The Film': Karan Johar On 'Animal'

Karan Johar praises 'Animal' for its captivating narrative and filmmaking.
Karan Johar said he loved Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Karan Johar who has previously been vocal about his love for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in a recent interview once again spoke about the film and got candid about why he loves the "treatment" of Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film. Adding that he did not go into the depth of the character's moral communication.

Karan during the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 event spoke about the film and added:

"There's been a lot of debate on Animal. People have expressed opinions, stood for it or against it - the filmmaker himself has been very vocal about his feelings. Personally, truly honestly, I saw it as a character film based on a character who was deeply dysfunctional, inherently violent, who had many emotional issues - and I loved the treatment."

"I didn't go deep into the moral communication of the film - I was so swept by the narrative and the way the filmmaker told the story of it through sound design, screenplay, dialogue, character development, that as a filmmaker, I loved it," he added.

On the other hand, the film received heavy criticism from the audience and critics alike yet the film went on to be a blockbuster.

