'Didn't Go Into The Moral Communication Of The Film': Karan Johar On 'Animal'

Karan Johar who has previously been vocal about his love for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in a recent interview once again spoke about the film and got candid about why he loves the "treatment" of Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film. Adding that he did not go into the depth of the character's moral communication.
Karan during the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 event spoke about the film and added:
"I didn't go deep into the moral communication of the film - I was so swept by the narrative and the way the filmmaker told the story of it through sound design, screenplay, dialogue, character development, that as a filmmaker, I loved it," he added.
On the other hand, the film received heavy criticism from the audience and critics alike yet the film went on to be a blockbuster.
