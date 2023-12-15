Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Did Not Like Certain Things': Sunny Deol On Bobby Deol's Film 'Animal'

Bobby Deol has been hugely appreciated by fans for his appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.
Sunny, Bobby Deol at an event. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Bobby Deol had a brief appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal but the audience has shown appreciation for his role. His brother, Sunny Deol, recently said that he did not like everything about Animal.

In a chat with PTI, Sunny said that he has watched Animal and is “very happy for Bobby.” Calling it a “nice film”.

Sunny added that there were certain things in the film that he did not appreciate. He added:

“There are certain things that I did not like, which I don’t like in many films including my own films. But that’s as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby,”

Bobby played Abrar in the film, he locks horns with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick. It hit the silver screens on 1 December.

