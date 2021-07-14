Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi Announce Son's Birth and Reveal His Name

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed a baby boy
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on Instagram. Dia shared a picture of the baby holding her hand with an emotional note. She revealed that Avyaan was born on 14 May and is currently in a Neonatal ICU.
Dia started the note with a quote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, 'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.'"
"These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," she added.
Talking about complications during her pregnancy, she revealed, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."
In conclusion, she thanked all their fans and well-wishers, adding, "We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time."
The new parents have also asked for privacy during this time so all their attention and energy can be given to the newborn baby.
Published: 14 Jul 2021,12:04 PM IST