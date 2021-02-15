Dia Mirza Gives a Peek Into the Festivities Ahead of Her Wedding

Dia Mirza is set to marry Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday,15February.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Dia Mirza is all set to marry Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, 15 February. It seems like the wedding preparations have already begun. The actor took to Instagram to share two photos - one of her mehendi and the other from the pre-wedding bash. Sharing the photo of her palm Dia wrote, "Pyaar". Until now, Dia hasn't officially spoken about her relationship.
On Saturday, 13 February, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be related to Vaibhav, threw a party at her place. Dia, Vaibhav and their close friends were part of the gathering.
Their wedding ceremony is supposed to be an intimate affair with close friends and family members.
Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha for almost 11 years. In 2019, the two mutually decided to separate and continued to be friends.
Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman based in Bandra in Mumbai. He is a partner at the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 15 Feb 2021,02:22 PM IST