Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuven’s New Poster Unveiled

Naane Varuven's new poster was unveiled today. The film stars Dhanush in a leading role. The poster features Dhanush’s character in a forest holding a bow and an arrow.

Dhanush and his elder brother, director Selvaraghavan are all set to collaborate on the film. Selva took to Twitter to share the new poster and wrote, “A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother.”