Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuven’s New Poster Unveiled
(Photo:Twitter)
Naane Varuven's new poster was unveiled today. The film stars Dhanush in a leading role. The poster features Dhanush’s character in a forest holding a bow and an arrow.
Dhanush and his elder brother, director Selvaraghavan are all set to collaborate on the film. Selva took to Twitter to share the new poster and wrote, “A special birthday for a special person. Happy birthday in advance my dear brother.”
The cast of the film constitutes of Indhuja Ravichandran, Yogi Babu, Prabhu Ganesan, and Shelly Kishore. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.
Dhanush is supposedly playing a dual role in Naane Varuven. However, the makers haven't disclosed much about the project. Although, from the first look of the film the narrative seems to centre around Dhanush as he overcomes hurdles.
