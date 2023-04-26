'Dev Saab Was A Dynamic Mentor': Zeenat Aman On Dev Anand

She further added, "Dev saab was a dynamic mentor. Our association continued, and next on the cards was Ishk Ishk Ishk. I once again found myself in Nepal, but this time we were shooting in the picturesque lake town of Pokhara!"



"Anyway, Dev saab was on a roll. Working with him was seamless and joyful. He was a fount of creative energy, and I was delighted to have his guidance. It would have been easy for him to tie me down to a contract, but he had the grace to never even suggest it. Thus allowing me a chance to spread my wings. We also starred together in several films made by other directors such as Darling, Darling and Kalabaaz," she added.



Also, going on to say, "My career was booming, fresh offers were pouring in, but alas, one of these, led to the first and only misunderstanding between Dev saab and myself…"



In the end, she wrote, "( I will try to complete this story tomorrow or day after. Meanwhile, this picture is from the set of Ishk Ishk Ishk, and if I may say so myself, it is incredibly stylish!)"

Zeenat is known to be one the most popular actors if the 1970s. She is known for her roles in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don and Yaadon Ki Baraat.