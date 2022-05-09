Demi Moore Posts Pic with Spiritual Leader Amma and Daughters on Mother's Day

Demi Morre with daughter and spiritual leader Amma
(Photo: Instagram)
Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah posed for a picture alongside spiritual figure Amma. Demi penned a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute to go alongside her picture.
Mātā Amritānandamayī Devī is often known simply as Amma. She is a Hindu spiritual leader, guru and also humanitarian. Revered by many she is a celebrated figure.
Demi Moore took to Instagram to write, "Happy Mother's Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!”
The celebrated Hollywood actor shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis. They are reportedly a very closely-knit family. Earlier this year, the family came together to support Bruce after it was announced that he would be retiring from acting due to health concerns.
