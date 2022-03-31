Bruce Willis Steps Away From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis

"As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."



"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the statement continues.



"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."



Willis' acting career started in the early 1980s with uncredited roles in films such as Sidney Lumet's 'The Verdict'.



His career exploded later that decade thanks to his starring role opposite Cybill Shepherd in the series 'Moonlighting' and his performance as John McClane in the 1988 action movie 'Die Hard', which gave Willis his first major film franchise. He's been nominated for five Golden Globes and three Emmys.