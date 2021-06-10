Delhi HC Refuses to Stay Release of Film Purportedly on SSR's Life

Sushant Singh Rajput.
The Delhi High Court has refused to stay release of the film Nyay: The Justice, purportedly based on life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by PTI. The court dismissed Sushant's father's petition. In April, Krishna Kishore Singh had sought an injunction against any film, publication, caricature etc. based on the actor's life including, Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost, and Shashank.
Senior advocate Chander Lall, representing the film's director, and the producers' counsel had argued that an injunction against anyone making a film on Sushant goes against the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Constitution, especially since Sushant was a public figure.
They added that a right of privacy can't be inherited by the actor's father after his passing. Kishore Singh's lawyers Senior Advocate Vikas Singh and advocate Varun Singh argued that since the FIR filed by their client was the basis of the trial, he has a right to fair trial and privacy.
Nyay: The Justice is an upcoming drama directed by Dilip Gulati and produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma. The film stars Zuber K. Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead.
