Delhi HC Dismisses Plea by Juhi Chawla, Imposes Costs of 20 Lakh

"It appears suit was for publicity," the Court said, noting that Juhi Chawla had circulated the link of the hearing on social media.

Khosla sought a stay on the order but Justice Midha responded, "Matter is over. You have your legal remedies."

During the hearing that took place on 2 June, Advocate Khosla, representing the plaintiffs, had asked the Court to consider a waiver of Section 80 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). The section states that no suit shall be instituted against the Government or a public officer until after 2 months of sending them a notice in writing.

Justice Midha now ruled that the plaint was defective and held that, "No case made out for leave to institute suit (under Section 80)..or to sue in representative capacity. Plaint is defective and not maintainable."