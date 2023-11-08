Delhi Court Grants Divorce to Singer Honey Singh & His Wife Shalini Talwar
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/X)
On Tuesday, 7 November, a Delhi court granted divorce to singer Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar, as per a report by ANI. The news comes after more than a year of litigation between the couple.
Talwar had reportedly filed a domestic violence suit against Singh.
The decree of divorce was granted to the former couple by Principal Judge (Family Court) Paramjeet Singh at Saket Court after the two settled to end all the disputes between them.
The settlement arrived at an alimony of Rs 1 crore last year. However, Talwar has now withdrawn her case against the singer.
Talwar and Singh tied the knot in 2011. They were married for 13 years. In September 2022, they filed a plea seeking a mutual divorce.
According to ANI, during the court's hearing, Singh stated that "there's no further chance to live with his wife".
The singer refused to share any more details, citing it's a private matrimonial dispute.
