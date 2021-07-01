Delhi Belly Dir Says He Was 'Taken Aback' When Imran Quit Acting

In an interview, Abhinay Deo said, "I felt sad as I have high regard for that man. He is a great guy and there is anyway a shortage of good people in this world. He is one of the good guys and he should be there in this industry. He is a talented guy, whether in front of the camera or behind it."

"He is a trained filmmaker and a writer too. I feel he should get his creativity out in any form that he can. But I did feel bad that he did not want to act anymore," he told SpotboyE.

Imran's friend Akshay Oberoi had confirmed to Navbharat Times in November that Imran had, indeed, decided to quit acting. "See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure," he said.