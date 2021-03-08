‘Delhi Belly’ Director Abhinay Deo & Sachin Tendulkar Join Forces

Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo has collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar for Unacademy's TVC titled The Greatest Lesson. The video follows Sachin's journey while highlighting his failures to drive home the 'never give up' message. Actor Shraddha Kapoor shared the video on Instagram, "Unacademy | The Greatest Lesson ft Sachin Tendulkar. Watch the brilliant moments of this amazing film! @sachintendulkar you're a legend!"

Disha Patani also shared the video saying that it gave her 'goosebumps', "Goosebumps. Thank you @sachin_rt for making me fall in love with the game. Your passion is inspiring. Here's to never giving up!"