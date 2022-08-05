'I Was Suicidal at Times': Deepika Padukone on Battling Depression

Speaking about her struggle with mental illness, the actor shared how her mother came to the rescue at the time. She added, "I give all the credit to my mother for recognizing the signs and symptoms...because it just happened out of the blue."

She further went on to say, "I was on a career-high, and everything was going well, so there was no apparent reason why I should've felt the way I was feeling, but I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn't want to wake up. I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times."