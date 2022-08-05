'I Was Suicidal at Times': Deepika Padukone on Battling Depression

Deepika Padukone once again opens up on her battle with months-long depression.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Actor Deepika Padukone once again opened up on battling with months-long depression, at a recent event on Thursday. The actor spoke about how she overcame the many obstacles that came her way, including suicidal thoughts when she was depressed, as per a report by ANI.
Deepika shared, "There were days when I just didn't want to wake up, I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times."
Speaking about her struggle with mental illness, the actor shared how her mother came to the rescue at the time. She added, "I give all the credit to my mother for recognizing the signs and symptoms...because it just happened out of the blue."
She further went on to say, "I was on a career-high, and everything was going well, so there was no apparent reason why I should've felt the way I was feeling, but I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn't want to wake up. I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape, I was suicidal at times."
Deepika has never shied away from talking about depression or discussing mental health in general. The actor also runs and NGO that aims to give hope to people experiencing anxiety, stress, and depression.
Talking about her foundation 'Live Love Laugh' she added, "This (her depression diahnosis) was one of the reasons why I set up this foundation, for us to be sensitive to the poeple around us, to look around us."
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs).