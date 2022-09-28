Actor Deepika Padukone Rushed to Mumbai Hospital After Feeling Uneasy: Report

Deepika Padukone rushed to Mumbai hospital after feeling uneasy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
was reportedly rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last night, on 27 October after she complained of uneasiness. Deepika reportedly underwent several tests at the hospital that took half a day, but the actor's team has not released an official statement regarding her health yet. The actor is currently recovering after receiving medical treatment, as per a report by Pinkvilla.
In continuation to the report, Deepika faced a 'taxing situation' and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Earlier in June, the actor was reportedly admitted to Hyderabad's Kamineni Hospital after experiencing an elevated heart rate while filming for her upcoming film Project K, alongside Prabhas.
On the work front, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline including filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role and will hit the theatres on 25 January. Besides, she will also be seen in Fighter opposite John Abraham, and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.