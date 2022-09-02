Deepika Padukone & Rashmika Mandanna to Star in Ohseem's 'Mega Blockbuster'

Actors Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna recently shared their first look posters from their upcoming project Mega Blockbuster, on Friday, 2 September. Presented by Ohseem, the project will also feature actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, cricketer Rohit Sharma and actors Trisha Krishnan and Karthi.

Dropping their first look posters from the collaborative project, the actors also made the announcement of its trailer's release date on social media.