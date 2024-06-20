Deepika Reveals What the 'Highlight of the Day' Was On 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD held a pre-release event for the press on 19 June in Mumbai. The event was attended by the film's director Nag Ashwin and the lead actors including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

During the event, Deepika jokingly teased Prabhas and revealed how he would feed everyone on the film's set. "Actually, I have become like this because of all the food he (Prabhas) has fed me," she said.