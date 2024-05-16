Viral Pic of Deepika & Ranveer Sharing Sonogram Of Their Baby Is Fake

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Pic of Deepika & Ranveer Sharing Sonogram Of Their Baby Is Fake

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are facing the brunt of Artificial Intelligence (AI) misuse.
Celebrity pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday. 

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting a child, are facing the brunt of Artificial Intelligence (AI) misuse. A photo circulating online, supposedly of the couple are using a polaroid of an ultrasound, was proven false. The real subjects of the picture are Halime Kucuk and her partner, who made their announcement on 13 May.

Here's the original photo:

The news comes after Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, and Nora Fatehi came in the news for concerns over AI misuse escalated.

Deepika and Ranveer revealed their pregnancy in February with a poster showing "September 2024" and baby items. Married for over five years, they're expecting their first child.

Deepika will net be seen in the historical-adventure film Kalki. Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Don 3.

