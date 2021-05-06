Dalip Tahil's Son Dhruv Arrested In a Drugs Case

Dalip Tahil with his son Dhruv.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv has been arrested in a drugs case, as per a report by The Times of India. Dhruv was questioned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch after they allegedly found his WhatsApp conversation with a drug dealer, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Speaking to ETimes DCP Datta Nalawade, ANC, said, "Dhruv has been arrested under the NDPS act. He will be produced in court shortly".
Reacting to his son's arrest Dalip Tahil told the publication, "I don't want to comment at the moment".
According to the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bandra Unit, the police had arrested drug peddler Muzammil AR Shaikh on 20 Apriland recovered 35gms of Mephedrone from him. Further probe showed that Dhruv had asked for narcotics drugs several times from Shaikh via WhatsApp.
An IANS report states that Dhruv had also deposited money in Shaikh's account through his YesBank account six times. Police also said that Tahil's son has been in touch with Shaikh from 2019 till now.
Further investigation is underway.
(With inputs from Times of India & IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined