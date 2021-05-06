Dalip Tahil's Son Dhruv Arrested In a Drugs Case

Actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv has been arrested in a drugs case, as per a report by The Times of India. Dhruv was questioned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch after they allegedly found his WhatsApp conversation with a drug dealer, who was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Speaking to ETimes DCP Datta Nalawade, ANC, said, "Dhruv has been arrested under the NDPS act. He will be produced in court shortly".

Reacting to his son's arrest Dalip Tahil told the publication, "I don't want to comment at the moment".