Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Winners' List: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Win Big

'Pushpa: The Rise' is the 'Film of the Year' and 'Shershaah' won the award for 'Best Film' at DPIFF 2022.
Ranveer Singh won 'Best Actor' foe 83 and Kriti Sanon won 'Best Actress' for Mimi.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on Sunday in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh won ‘Best Actor’ for 83 and Kriti Sanon won ‘Best Actress’ for her role in Mimi. The critics’ choice for Best Actor and Actress were Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for Shershaah, which won ‘Best Film’. Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama took the award for ‘Television Series of The Year’.

Here are all the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022:

  • Best Actor – Ranveer Singh

  • Best ActressKriti Sanon

  • Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise

  • Best Film – Shershaah

  • Best Director – Ken Ghosh

  • Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh

  • Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta

  • Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik

  • Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham

  • Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani

  • Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra

  • People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

  • People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

  • Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma

  • Best Debut – Ahan Shetty

  • Best International Feature Film – Another Round

  • Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee

  • Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon

  • Best Web Series – Candy

  • Television Series of the Year – Anupama

  • Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya

  • Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh

  • Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly

  • Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar

  • Best Short Film – Pauli

  • Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor

  • Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra

  • Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi

