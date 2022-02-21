Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Winners' List: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Win Big

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held on Sunday in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh won ‘Best Actor’ for 83 and Kriti Sanon won ‘Best Actress’ for her role in Mimi. The critics’ choice for Best Actor and Actress were Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for Shershaah, which won ‘Best Film’. Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama took the award for ‘Television Series of The Year’.

Here are all the winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022: