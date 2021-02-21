Dadasaheb Phalke: Deepika Wins for 'Chhapaak'; Late SSR Honoured

While Deepika Padukone won the Dadasaheb Phalke for Chhapaak, Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured posthumously for DilBechara.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2021 was aired on 20 February. The award honoured artistes for their contribution to Indian cinema and television. Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone bagged the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.
Deepika won the award for her role in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, the movie that followed the story of an acid-attack survivor. Vikrant Massey won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the same. Akshay Kumar received the award for his role in Laxmii.
Kiara Advani's part in the Netflix Original Guilty earned her the award for Critics Best Actress. She shared the win with her fans in a social media post and thanked the entire Guilty team, "My First Critics choice Best Actress award for #Guilty. Thank you for this prestigious honour. Thank you @karanjohar @ruchinarain @somenmishra @apoorva1972 @dharmaticent @netflix_in and my entire team of Guilty! And to all you amazing people for rooting for me, my heart is so full."
The Critics Best Actor was awarded posthumously to late Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year. He last starred in Dil Bechara, released after his passing.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol won Best Film and Anurag Basu won Best Director for his black comedy anthology Ludo.
The web series awards also saw some big names. Sushmita Sen won the award for Best Actress (Web Series) for Aarya. She took to Twitter to thank her fans and celebrate the win, “ #aboutlastnight #redcarpet #DadasahebPhalkeAwards So wonderful to see my friends from the media, after such a long time!! The warmth as always, was palpable!! #sharing #thevibe #energy #happiness #love #clickclick ‘Aarya Sareen in the house’. I love you guys! “, Sushmita wrote.
Bobby Deol took home the Best Actor (Web Series) for Aashram. The laurels for the family didn't end there with Bobby's father Dharmendra being awarded with the 'Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry'.
In the world of television, Kundali Bhagya won Best Television Series with its lead Dheeraj Dhooper winning the ‘Best Actor in Television Series’. Naagin star Surbhi Chandna won ‘Best Actress in Television Series’.
