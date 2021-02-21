Dadasaheb Phalke: Deepika Wins for 'Chhapaak'; Late SSR Honoured

The Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2021 was aired on 20 February. The award honoured artistes for their contribution to Indian cinema and television. Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone bagged the awards for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.

Deepika won the award for her role in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, the movie that followed the story of an acid-attack survivor. Vikrant Massey won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the same. Akshay Kumar received the award for his role in Laxmii.