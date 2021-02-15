Critics' Choice Awards: 'Scam 1992', 'Eeb Allay Ooo' Honoured

Winners of the third edition of Critics' Choice Awards have been announced. While Eeb Allay Ooo won the Best Film and Best Director awards in the Feature Films category, Anubhav Sinha's Thappad was honoured with the Gender Sensitivity Award. On the other hand, Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story won Best Series, Best Actor and Best Writing awards in the Series category.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson, Film Critics Guild said in a statement, “I am thrilled that in such a difficult year, we could celebrate storytelling with this much energy and sparkle! A big congrats to all the winners."

Here's a list of the winners: