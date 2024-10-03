‘People Now Feel Bad for Putting Me in a Box or Having Judged Me’: Ananya Panday

advertisement
CTRL is an upcoming sci-fi thriller, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon, the film stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in lead roles. It premieres on Netflix on 4 October.
The Quint spoke with Ananya Panday, director Vikramaditya Motwane, and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, about the film's unique concept, its format, and the experience on sets.
The Lootera director discussed the film's format and why he decided to approach it in that way.
The filmmaker added that he liked the concept because it was an intriguing thriller that explored AI and social media. Also highlighting that, over time, as they began writing during the pandemic, the story evolved into a broader commentary on various issues.
Ananya also spoke about how she sees a shift in how people are viewing her after her string of success with Call Me Bae and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
"I first noticed it on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan when young girls and boys came up to me and they feel represented. Because growing up there were all these characters and movies that felt like home to me like Jane Tu Ya Jane Na, Wake Up Sid!: all these movies that when I saw it, I was like, okay, you know, I'm like this, and my friends are like this," she added.
She also expressed that certain movies bring comfort, and if any of her films can provide that for people, it feels truly rewarding. Beyond the praise, it's the genuine connection with the audience that matters most to her.
