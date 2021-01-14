‘Criminal Justice’ Season 2 Actors On Sex, Consent & Marital Rape

A courtroom drama which might look familiar, but it's nothing you would expect. Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a gripping tale of a woman Anu Chandra (played by Kirti Kulhari) who is charged with murdering her husband. While Pankaj Tripathi plays a pivotal role, it's the female characters who lead the show. Criminal Justice season 2 depicts the flawed judicial system and society when it comes to dealing with abuse against women, and their inability to talk about it publicly without getting criticised. The Quint caught up with the female actors from the show, Kirti Kulhari, Anupriya Goenka, Mita Vashisht, Khushboo Atre, Nisha Dhar and Shilpa Shukla.