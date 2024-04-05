Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Crew Box Office Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Films Mints ₹76.15 Cr Worldwide

Crew Box Office Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Films Mints ₹76.15 Cr Worldwide

The heist-drama film 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, has grossed ₹76.15 crore worldwide.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

A still from Crew.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kritisanon)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from<em> Crew.</em></p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The heist-drama film, Crew, features an all-female leading cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. In the past week alone, this thriller-comedy has raked in ₹76.15 crore globally, according to Sacnilk.

The film grossed ₹48.15 crore in India and an additional ₹28 crore overseas, bringing its total collection to ₹76.15 crore within 7 days. The net collection in the domestic market alone amounts to ₹43.76 crore, as per the same report.

The makers also posted about the success of the film in theatres. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Our C R E W is killing it! A big Thank you to the audiences for all the love!! Times are changing for good..Proud to be a part of this change!"

The film was released on 29 March.

Also Read'Crew' Box Office Day 6: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Film Crosses Rs 80 Cr Worldwide

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT